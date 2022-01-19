Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $141.77

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.77 and last traded at $142.28, with a volume of 14323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

