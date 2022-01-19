Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.74 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 12.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,866. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65.

