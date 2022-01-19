Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,222. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.