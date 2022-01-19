QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

