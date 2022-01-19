Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Quanta Services by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

