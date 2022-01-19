Qubitica Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00325074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007890 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00982228 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

