Qudian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 105,075 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,964 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qudian by 127.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 161,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 45.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Qudian by 1,090.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of QD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 797,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,226. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Qudian has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.