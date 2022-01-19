Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.97. 3,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.74. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

