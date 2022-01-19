Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,857. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.