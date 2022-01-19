Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 990,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
