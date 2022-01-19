Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 990,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 88.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

