Rainicorn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,827.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $51.69 million and approximately $298,827.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

