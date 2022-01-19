Ramsdens Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RFX traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.27). 58,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.24. The company has a market cap of £52.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. Ramsdens has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.52).

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

