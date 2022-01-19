Ramsdens Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON RFX traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.27). 58,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.24. The company has a market cap of £52.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. Ramsdens has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.52).
