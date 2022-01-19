Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 643,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,088.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RANJF opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Randstad has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

