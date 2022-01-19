Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 643,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,088.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RANJF opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Randstad has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $72.35.
About Randstad
