Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RANJY opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. Randstad has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.