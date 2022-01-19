Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:RANI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 26th

Rani Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RANI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 26th. Rani Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $73,333,337 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of RANI opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

