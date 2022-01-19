RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 849,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $731.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

