Raymond James Analysts Give Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) a C$12.00 Price Target

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The firm has a market cap of C$540.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.79.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The business had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

