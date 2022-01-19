Raymond James Boosts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$9.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.44. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$641.88 million and a PE ratio of 1.53.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.