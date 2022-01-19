Raymond James Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.15. The company had a trading volume of 224,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,571,500. Insiders have sold 174,712 shares of company stock worth $1,784,396 in the last 90 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

