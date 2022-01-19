Raymond James Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.48. 148,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.15. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$5.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,278.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.