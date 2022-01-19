Raymond James Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$17.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.65.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.26. The company had a trading volume of 560,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,682. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.87. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.22 and a 52-week high of C$14.63.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

