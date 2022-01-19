Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.92.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$51.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
