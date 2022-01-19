Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.92.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$51.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

