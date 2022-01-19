Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Razor Network has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $797,961.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005216 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006066 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.