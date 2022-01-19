RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $168.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

