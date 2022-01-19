RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 1,959,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,814,598. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $386.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.