RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,190. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.