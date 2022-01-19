RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,731.69. 23,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,885.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,805.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,732.83 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

