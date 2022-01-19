Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $3.22 million and $143,469.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.70 or 0.07412526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00062790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.48 or 0.99758609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

