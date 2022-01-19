Receive Access Ecosystem Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $18,730.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00328757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007800 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.70 or 0.00984654 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

