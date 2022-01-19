Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €184.00 ($209.09) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/17/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €197.00 ($223.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €186.00 ($211.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €186.00 ($211.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/13/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €146.00 ($165.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of HNR1 traded down €0.95 ($1.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €173.40 ($197.05). The stock had a trading volume of 104,028 shares. Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($132.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is €165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.38.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

