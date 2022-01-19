Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

1/18/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

12/17/2021 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. 4,090,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.89 and a 200-day moving average of $245.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

