Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

1/14/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $252.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $234.00 to $216.00.

1/7/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $235.00.

12/22/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

12/7/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba’s fiscal second quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Strong China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/24/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $216.20 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

