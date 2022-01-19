Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Down 1.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,307 ($86.06) and last traded at GBX 6,329 ($86.36). Approximately 1,172,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,029,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,397 ($87.28).

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($84.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($121.44) to GBX 9,400 ($128.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($107.38) to GBX 7,170 ($97.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,608.75 ($103.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,234.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,020.36. The stock has a market cap of £45.21 billion and a PE ratio of -27.95.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

