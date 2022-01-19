Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 130,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 123,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$65.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49.

About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

