RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00303259 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00085870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.