Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.51. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

