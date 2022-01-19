Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Regional Management worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $6,987,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $584,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regional Management stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

