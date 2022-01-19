Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.