Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.15

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2568453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

