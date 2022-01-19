renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $440,688.14 and $19,390.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

