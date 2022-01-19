Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 19th (ANTO, AV, BHP, BOKU, BVIC, CCH, CEY, CRE, CRST, CTG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 19th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 469 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) target price on the stock.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.34) target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.53) price target on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.96) target price on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on the stock.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) target price on the stock.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price target on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price target on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,367 ($32.30) price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($4.16) price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on the stock.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,450 ($19.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,310 ($17.87).

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

THG (LON:THG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

