Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 351,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of RGP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 5,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,371. The company has a market capitalization of $576.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

RGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

