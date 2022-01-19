REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.73 Million

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report sales of $525.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.10 million. REV Group reported sales of $554.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $8,714,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REVG opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $873.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

