Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 78,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management now owns 173,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. United Bank VA bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Russell Frank Co bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, TFS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

