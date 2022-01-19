Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Revelstone Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RCACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 26th. Revelstone Capital Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Revelstone Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

