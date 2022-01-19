Reviewing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kearny Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.95 $63.23 million $0.90 15.16 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.35 -$80.53 million $2.60 12.88

Kearny Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 27.87% 6.90% 1.00% Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.