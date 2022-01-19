Reviewing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 13.48% 23.73% 13.70% Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $126.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.52%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.76, meaning that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $666.69 million 5.11 $71.77 million $2.71 34.38 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.07 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

