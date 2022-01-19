Revlon (NYSE:REV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $504.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Revlon during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Revlon during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.