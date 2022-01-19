Revlon (NYSE:REV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Revlon during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Revlon during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

