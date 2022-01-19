REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $102.98

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.98, but opened at $99.93. REX American Resources shares last traded at $99.93, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
REX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $604.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.06.
In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
