REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $102.98

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.98, but opened at $99.93. REX American Resources shares last traded at $99.93, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

REX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $604.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

