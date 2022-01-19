RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $95.68 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

